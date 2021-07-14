Hard as it is to believe, heavy metal giants Metallica are celebrating 40(!) years together. To honor the occasion, the band have scheduled two shows in their hometown of San Francisco for later this year, on December 17 and 19, at the Chase Center. According to a press release, the shows will be “unique,” with two different set lists. Likewise, tickets will only be available to members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club.

MTF?!? Metallica turns 40! What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide #MetallicaFamily to join us in San Francisco where we will be performing two different live sets at @ChaseCenter on December 17 & 19 for Fifth Members only!! ➡️ https://t.co/7VXMcbNUP4 pic.twitter.com/FQvg7WeJS8 — Metallica (@Metallica) July 14, 2021

The band, who released their last studio album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, in 2016, is also stretching their birthday celebration into a long weekend: in addition to the two shows, Metallica will be “curating other live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and so much more all around the city during the long four-day weekend of celebrations starting on Thursday, December 16.”

Take note of the fine print, though: If you’re a Fifth member, you’ll be “invited to enter to win a reservation code that will guarantee them the opportunity to purchase tickets.” Should you win a reservation, which are chosen randomly, all of the relevant info will be emailed to you and you’ll “have the option to choose from two-day tickets to gain entry to both Metallica shows at the Chase Center or single day tickets for the show on either December 17 or December 19. Get more information here.