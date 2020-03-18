R.E.M. disbanded in 2011, and yet, the legendary rock band is re-entering the charts in 2020. It my seem odd, but it’s a matter of circumstance: The coronavirus is an ever-growing concern, which has caused listeners to seek out the thematically appropriate R.E.M. classic “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

Now, R.E.M. leader Michael Stipe has decided to make good use of the increased attention the song has received by singing it in a new PSA video.

Stipe filmed himself singing the song’s chorus, and after, he added, “It’s the ‘as we know it part’ that’s most [important] today, because here are with the coronavirus.” He then ran down a list of recommendations for how to live life during these times: “Stay at home” whenever possible, “wash your hands every time you come into or out of your house,” “act like you’re already sick” and stay at least six feet away from other people, and “be careful where you get your information from.”

Music festivals and concert promoters are doing their part to encourage social distancing. Over the past 24 hours, Glastonbury announced that it has canceled its 2020 edition, and Goldenvoice has postponed all of its upcoming events as well, including Lovers And Friends.