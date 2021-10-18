Michelle Are Heading Out On Tour With Mitski in 2022

Currently on tour with Arlo Parks, the New York City breezy bedroom-pop collective MICHELLE are poised to keep surging. The six-piece’s tunes are filled with sweet vocal harmonies and analog synths that are easy to latch on to. They announced a new album last month, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, due out in early 2022, and have now added new tour dates in March, supporting Mitski on her sold out US tour.

Last month, the band dropped their single “SYNCOPATE,” about which they said, “The song at its core is about desire. Communicating your desire can feel vulnerable, so we wanted to have some fun with that and show our funky and seductive side. It really feels like we’re hitting the street for the first time by putting this song out into the world.”

Check out MICHELLE’s full tour dates below.

10/18/2021 — Austin, TX @ The Parish*

10/19/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

10/20/2021 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/24/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge*

10/26/2021 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

10/27/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia*

11/08/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line+

11/09/2021 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater+

11/10/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

11/12/2021 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House+

11/13/2021 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral+

11/15/2021 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club+

11/18/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel+

11/19/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts+

11/20/2021 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club+

02/05/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

02/07/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The Poetry Club

02/08/2022 — Manchester, England @ YES

02/09/2022 — London, England @ The Lexington

02/11/2022 — Paris, France @ Le Pop Up!

02/12/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Wilfoof Bar

02/14/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

03/12/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

03/14/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre^

03/15/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre^

03/17/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple^

03/18/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall^

03/19/2022 — Montreal, QC @ St-Jean Baptiste church^

03/21/2022 — Boston, MA @ TBD^

03/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall^

03/25/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall^

03/26/2022 — Washington, DC @ Anthem^

03/27/2022 — Washington, DC @ Anthem^

03/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

03/30/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall^

03/31/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium^

* with Arlo Parks

+ with Gus Dapperton

^ with Mitski

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS is out 1/28/2022 via Canvasback Music/Transgressive.