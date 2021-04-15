Earlier this week, Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl dropped their surprised collaboration “Eazy Sleazy,” a rollicking track that aimed to bring “some much-needed optimism” about coming out of COVID-19 lockdown. But that’s not all Jagger had up his sleeve. On Thursday, the veteran musician announced that he’s breaking into the crytpocurrency art market and selling a digital animation inspired by the song as an NFT.

The NFT artwork was designed by the Berlin-based 3D artist Oliver Latta, who makes pieces under the name Extraweg. The visual loop is up for auction via the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway, and fans will be able to bid on the piece for only 24 hours. In press materials, the artwork is described as “a surreal essence of breaking through the barriers of the human mind and pushing forward on the brink of social collapse to provide a much needed moment of artistic relief as the world slowly transitions out of lockdown.”

There's a 24hr charity auction on @niftygateway at 6pm BST today for a piece of Eazy Sleazy digital art, created by 3D artist @extraweg – proceeds from this will be going to a few charities picked by myself and Dave Grohl @foofighters – find out more at https://t.co/fmNxlrVjcD pic.twitter.com/CoZEukn5cb — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 15, 2021

100 percent of the proceeds earned from the “Eazy Sleazy” NFT artwork will be donated the various charities. The money will be divided between Music Venue Trust, a UK charity which protects grassroots music venues, Back-Up, an organization providing financial support to ill or injured entertainment technology industry professionals, and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the organization which works to preserve independent venues across the US and helped secure the passing of the Save Our Stages Act last year.

Listen to “Eazy Sleazy” above and check out the NFT auction here.