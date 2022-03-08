The new A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is armed with an expansive 49-track soundtrack led by Mitski, David Byrne, and Son Lux’s “This Is A Life.” It’s a dynamite collaboration for the film’s soundtrack, which also features tracks with André 3000 (credited as André Benjamin), Moses Sumney, and Randy Newman.

The film, which is described in a press release as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action-adventure about an exhausted Chinese-American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes,” stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others. It’s due out on April 8th, along with the soundtrack’s release as well.

Listen to “This Is A Life” above and check out the full track list for the Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack below.

1. “This Is A Life (Extended)” featuring Mitski, David Byrne

2. “Wang Family Portrait”

3. “Very Busy”

4. “Vvvery Busy”

5. “What Are You Thinking About?”

6. “What a Fast Elevator!”

7. “Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet”

8. “Nothing Could Possibly Matter More”

9. “A Choice”

10. “Chapstick”

11. “The Fanny Pack”

12. “Jobu Tupaki”

13. “The Alphaverse”

14. “The Mission” featuring Nina Moffitt

15. “Deirdre Fight”

16. “Waymond Cries”

17. “I Love You Kung Fu”

18. “My Life Without You” featuring André Benjamin

19. “The Story of Jobu” featuring Nina Moffitt

20. “Rendezvous at the Premiere”

21. “It’s you… Juju Toobootie” featuring Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt

22. “Everything Bagel”

23. “You’re Living Your Worst You”

24. “The Boxcutter” featuring André Benjamin

25. “Send Every Available Jumper”

26. “Opera Fight” featuring Surrija, yMusic

27. “Dog Fight” featuring André Benjamin

28. “Drummer Fight”

29. “Plug Fight”

30. “Pinky Fight” featuring André Benjamin

31. “I Have Been Watching” featuring Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt

32. “Somewhere Out There in All That Noise”

33. “Jobu Sees All”

34. “The Temple”

35. “Evelyn Everywhere”

36. “Evelyn All At Once”

37. “This Is How I Fight”

38. “In Another Life”

39. “It All Just Goes Away”

40. “Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano)” featuring Chris Pattishall

41. “Come Recover (Empathy Fight)”

42. “Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)”

43. “Let Me Go”

44. “Specks Of Time”

45. “This Is A Life” ft. Mitski, David Byrne

46. “Fence” ft. Moses Sumney

47. “Now We’re Cookin'” featuring Randy Newman

48. “Sucked Into A Bagel” featuring Stephanie Hsu

49. “I Love You”