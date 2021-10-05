Mitski Dances Her Heart Out In The New ‘Working For The Knife’ Video

Yesterday, Mitski revealed she had a new song coming today, although she didn’t share that much info about it. Now, we know a lot more: The track is called “Working For The Knife,” and it premiered this morning alongside a new video.
The video — directed by Zia Anger and filmed at at The Egg in Albany, New York — starts with a cowboy hat-wearing Mitski walking through a dark and ominous outdoor space. She eventually finds her way inside, where she sings, licks a handrail or two, and makes her way to a stage, where she dances her heart out.
Mitski says of the song, “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”
Watch the “Working For The Knife” video above. Mitski also announced a long run of tour dates for 2022, so find those below.
02/17/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/18/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
02/19/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/21/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/22/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
02/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
02/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
02/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
02/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/03/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
03/04/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/07/2022 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/09/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
03/12/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/14/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/15/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
03/17/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
03/18/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/19/2022 — Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church
03/21/2022 — Boston, MA @ TBD
03/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
03/25/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/26/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03/30/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
03/31/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/21/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
04/22/2022 — Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
04/23/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
04/25/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
04/26/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
04/28/2022 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse
04/30/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
05/02/2022 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
05/03/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
05/04/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/06/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
05/07/2022 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/09/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
05/10/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/11/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
05/12/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/14/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
05/15/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
05/17/2022 — Vienna, AU @ WUK
05/18/2022 — Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
05/19/2022 — Munich, DE @ Strom