Mitski Dances Her Heart Out In The New ‘Working For The Knife’ Video

Yesterday, Mitski revealed she had a new song coming today, although she didn’t share that much info about it. Now, we know a lot more: The track is called “Working For The Knife,” and it premiered this morning alongside a new video.

The video — directed by Zia Anger and filmed at at The Egg in Albany, New York — starts with a cowboy hat-wearing Mitski walking through a dark and ominous outdoor space. She eventually finds her way inside, where she sings, licks a handrail or two, and makes her way to a stage, where she dances her heart out.

Mitski says of the song, “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

Watch the “Working For The Knife” video above. Mitski also announced a long run of tour dates for 2022, so find those below.

02/17/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/18/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/19/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

02/21/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/22/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

02/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

02/25/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

02/26/2022 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

02/28/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/03/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

03/04/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07/2022 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/09/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

03/12/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/14/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/15/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

03/17/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

03/18/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/19/2022 — Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

03/21/2022 — Boston, MA @ TBD

03/24/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/25/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/26/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/30/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

03/31/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/21/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

04/22/2022 — Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

04/23/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

04/25/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

04/26/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

04/28/2022 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse

04/30/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/02/2022 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

05/03/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

05/04/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/06/2022 — Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

05/07/2022 — Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/09/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

05/10/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/11/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/12/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/14/2022 — Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

05/15/2022 — Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/17/2022 — Vienna, AU @ WUK

05/18/2022 — Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

05/19/2022 — Munich, DE @ Strom