“MGK? Like Machine Gun Kelly?”

“No, no,” I would respond with a chuckle. “Mk.gee, like Mick-ghee, the clarified butter.”

From the end of 2023 until about November of 2024, this was a conversation that would ensue immediately after someone asked me what music I was enjoying. When promotional copies of Mk.gee’s February 2024 LP, Two-Star & The Dream Police, began circulating sometime towards the end of the year prior, whispers began breezing through group chats and Instagram DMs amongst journalists and critics.

This was something special, something too weird for mainstream pop music, too amorphous to fit into the traditional indie rock landscape. The man behind Mk.gee, Mike Gordon (no, not the one from Phish), had become a bit of a darling in alt-pop landscapes, both thanks to his solo work and as the lead guitarist in Dijon’s live band. Gordon was an integral part of the Absolutely process, an album that led Dijon, Gordon, and an impressively-tight band to become tour openers for Bon Iver. Earl Sweatshirt was a fan, and just a few weeks ago, I even heard “The Dress” in a Starbucks in Farmingdale, Long Island.

By the time Two-Star had been announced, Dijon was a certified household name, and his bandmate/R&R labelmate/close collaborator was up next. But not even Mk.gee, I think, could predict just how far this collection of scrappy Miami Vice-in-broad-daylight-post-bender songs would take him.

I’m not really forging new territory by suggesting I was early on Mk.gee. After all, he was the subject of a profile on Pigeons & Planes in 2018, but not even Gordon had any idea that he would be gearing up for top-ish billing at this past weekend’s Governor‘s Ball (only Tyler, The Creator and Benson Boone were listed above him for Friday’s lineup). In that story, Gordon explained how he never had any intention of writing his own songs. His move to LA from New Jersey was with the intent of becoming a studio musician. He said, “That was why I first came to L.A. I had no intention of getting really into production and singing on my stuff, and playing it live. I grew up as a guitarist, so sometimes I get this smack in the face like, ‘Holy shit, I’m singing.’ I never thought I’d be singing on all this shit five years ago.”

Not only had that songwriting led to The New York Times calling him “An Unlikely Guitar God” who’s chasing “the Promise of Pop,” but four days after the election, he found himself in Studio 8H as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Bill Burr. It was validating that one of the promotional clips for the show found Burr and cast member Sarah Squirm figuring out how to say Mk.gee while a sort-of-uncomfortable looking Gordon stood by and helped spell out the pronunciation.

Mk.gee took his performance in typical stride, using the opportunity to debut a new song, “ROCKMAN,” alongside a Two-Star favorite, “Alesis.” After the performance, life just sort of went on for Gordon. As the Mk.gee Subreddit pointed out, you wouldn’t have even known the show went down if you were getting your information from his Instagram page. No_Mess5105 wrote: “Normally, when going on SNL, the artist posts about it on Instagram, but with him after his performance, he shared nothing… which was weird to me. Maybe something happened behind closed doors, or he is very aloof in regards to trying to get his music more mainstream.”