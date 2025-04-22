Beyoncé‘s defines ‘diva‘ as the female version of a hustler. But, Model/Actriz’s interpretation of the world is quite different or so their latest song suggests.

With the band’s album, Pirouette, due out soon Model/Actriz delivers another sonic slice of their forthcoming body of work. Model/Actriz’s dizzying new single, “Diva,” is a messy exploration of love triangles.

“Yeah, I met a guy in Copenhagen / He was gay but had a girlfriend / I met a guy in Amsterdam / Closed the bar down, and then I kissed him,” sings vocalist Cole Haden.

In a statement, Haden spoke about the creative inspiration behind the tune. “The writing on ‘Pirouette’ as a whole feels more conversational than anything we’ve done before,” said Haden. “However, the process that begot ‘Diva’ was the most off-the-cuff of any of the tracks on the album.”

Haden later adds: “The song takes place on a date, and the song references many of the real ones I’ve been on while on tour. Specifically, I’m remembering the times where frivolity shifted to mourning as we both realized we may never see each other again once the night is over. What I’ve learned is that in order to be ‘that b*tch,’ one must make use of the melancholia.”

Listen to Model/Actriz’s new single “Diva” above.

Pirouette is out 5/2 via True Panther + Dirty Hit. Find more information here.