Model/Actriz’s name can not be found on the artists we hope release new albums this year list by Uproxx’s senior pop culture editor Josh Kurp. However, the “Mosquito” musicians have not left the minds of indie rock lovers.
Today (February 25), Model/Actriz confirmed they are ready to release their follow-up to 2023’s Dogsbody. This May, Model/Actriz’s long-awaited sophomore album Pirouette will hit streaming services. To get supporters prepared for what is to come, Model/Actriz has shared the project’s lead single, “Cinderella.”
Similar to Model/Actriz’s thrilling sonics, “Cinderella” is an exhilarating spin on a classic fairytale. In the track’s official video, directed by Nathan Castiel, the band reimagines the children’s story about discovering love in a hopeless place.
Lead vocalist Cole Haden discussed the inspiration behind the track and their upcoming album in a statement. “‘Cinderella’ distills within it many of the objectives that would become the lifeblood of ‘Pirouette,'” they said. “We aimed to write something with an inherent brightness that differed anything we had made before, and the light that shines through the song was made not through removing darkness, but through upping the contrast.”
Watch the official video for Model/Actriz’s single “Cinderella” directed by Nathan Castiel above. Continue below to view the tracklist and cover art for Pirouette.
Tracklist
1. “Vespers”
2. “Cinderella”
3. “Poppy”
4. “Diva”
5. “Headlights”
6. “Acid Rain”
7. “Departures”
8. “Audience”
9. “Ring Road”
10. “Doves”
11. “Baton”
Artwork
Model/Actriz’s 2025 Tour Dates: 2025 North American Tour
03/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
056 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
May 8 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
May 9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
May 10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
May 12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium
May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
May 16 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
May 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
May 19 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
May 20 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
May 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room
May 31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
June 02 – Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *
June 03 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *
* – supporting Panchiko
Pirouette is out 5/2 via True Panther + Dirty Hit. Find more information here.