Model/Actriz’s name can not be found on the artists we hope release new albums this year list by Uproxx’s senior pop culture editor Josh Kurp. However, the “Mosquito” musicians have not left the minds of indie rock lovers.

Today (February 25), Model/Actriz confirmed they are ready to release their follow-up to 2023’s Dogsbody. This May, Model/Actriz’s long-awaited sophomore album Pirouette will hit streaming services. To get supporters prepared for what is to come, Model/Actriz has shared the project’s lead single, “Cinderella.”

Similar to Model/Actriz’s thrilling sonics, “Cinderella” is an exhilarating spin on a classic fairytale. In the track’s official video, directed by Nathan Castiel, the band reimagines the children’s story about discovering love in a hopeless place.

Lead vocalist Cole Haden discussed the inspiration behind the track and their upcoming album in a statement. “‘Cinderella’ distills within it many of the objectives that would become the lifeblood of ‘Pirouette,'” they said. “We aimed to write something with an inherent brightness that differed anything we had made before, and the light that shines through the song was made not through removing darkness, but through upping the contrast.”

Watch the official video for Model/Actriz’s single “Cinderella” directed by Nathan Castiel above. Continue below to view the tracklist and cover art for Pirouette.