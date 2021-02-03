Morgan Wallen‘s sophomore effort Dangerous: The Double Album recently earned its third consecutive week atop the Billboard album charts. Now, the country singer finds himself in controversy after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur as he walked home with friends on Sunday night. According to TMZ, the singer and his friends had arrived at Wallen’s home around midnight after spending the night out. Between talking loudly and honking horns, the group was loud enough to disturb their neighbors, causing one to exit their home to record them.

The video captures Wallen telling one of his friends to watch over one of the members of the group. “Take care of this p*ssy ass motherf*cker,” he says in the video before adding, “Take care of this p*ssy ass n*****.” In a statement to TMZ, Wallen apologized for his use of the n-word. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

The incident comes months after he was dropped as the musical guest for an October episode of Saturday Night Live after he attended a maskless party in Alabama. He had to wait nearly two months to finally perform on the show.

You can watch the neighbor’s video here.