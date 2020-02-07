Moses Sumney Needs What Hurts Him On The Lush Single ‘Cut Me’

At the start of the year, Moses Sumney noted that it “feels like an absolutely insane and futile time to be releasing and promoting music.” Still, he has a new double album, Grae, on the way, so he’s gotta get the word out. The full thing is set to be released in May, but the first part is actually going to drop at some point this month. Ahead of that, Sumney has shared a new song, “Cut Me.”

The track begins with a minimal guitar line underscoring Sumney’s soaring falsetto. Vocal melodies, saxophone, and piano work their way into the lush arrangement. Sumney sings on the rhythmic chorus, “Might not be healthy for me but seemingly I need / What cuts me, cuts me, cuts me, cut me, cut me, cut me.”

This comes very shortly after Sumney released a live performance video of “Conveyor,” another song from the new album. Sumney wrote while sharing the clip, “Ahead of the release of ‘Conveyor,’ a cut off my new album, I shot this live video for @moogsynthesizers with the new band, testing out Moog’s new vocoder. Go watch it! Headphones/Speakers strongly suggested.” He also added that the song will not be a single, but that “the live version was just too good to not share.”

Ahead of the release of “Conveyor,” a cut off my new album, I shot this live video for @moogsynthesizers with the new band, testing out Moog’s new vocoder. Go watch it! Headphones/Speakers strongly suggested. Link in… 📸 https://t.co/35516kMh5t via https://t.co/zhrMQgTDrM pic.twitter.com/Hlxvtbrzuj — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) February 5, 2020

“Conveyor” will not be a single

The live version was just too good to not share ;) — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) February 6, 2020

Listen to “Cut Me” above.

Grae is out 05/15 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.