Back in October, Phoebe Bridgers announced that she was teaming up with Dead Oceans to launch her own record label, Saddest Factory Records. Not long after that, she started pushing Claud, who has become an indie favorite, as the label’s first artist. Today, the roster has expanded, as Muna has announced they are the newest Saddest Factory artist.

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, the band explained how they came to join the Saddest Factory team, saying:

“Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her. We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars.’ After much negotiation, she obliged. We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first born children, as was included in the contract. This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music.”

In her own statement, Bridgers added, “I thought they were a boy band.”

Presumably, this all means that Muna is readying their upcoming third album. Their last full-length album, Saves The World, was released in 2019.