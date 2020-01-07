Indie

Mura Masa Escapes On ‘Teenage Headache Dreams’ Featuring Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell

So far, Mura Masa has been teasing a heck of an album with his upcoming R.Y.C. He shared the Clairo-featuring banger “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” last summer, and now he’s back with another preview of the record that includes a female vocalist: “Teenage Headache Dreams,” which features Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell.

Like the Clairo-featuring song, “Teenage Headache Dreams” blends indie-rock sounds with electronic influences, and the result is a dynamic track that brings out the best of everybody and everything involved.

Mura Masa says the track might contain the overarching message of the album: “It’s possible to feel happy even if it means relying on something that isn’t necessarily true, or is half-imagined, or might not even have happened at all. If we can find a shared remembrance of a good time, we’re more likely to be able to find that again. A little bit of escapism is healthy.”

Rowsell also shared a quick note about the track, writing on Twitter, “Thanks for letting me be part of the little world you’ve created with your new album.”

Beyond the aforementioned tracks, R.Y.C also features appearances from Slowthai, Ned Green, Georgia, and Tirzah.

Listen to “Teenage Headache Dreams” above.

R.Y.C is out 01/17 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.

