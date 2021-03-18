The Life Is Strange series of video games has become a beloved success since the debut title was release in 2015. The latest installment, Life Is Strange: True Colors, is set to release on September 10 this year, and today Mxmtoon revealed that she is involved with the game. She provides the singing voice for the main character, Alex, and today, she shared a taste of the soundtrack with her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

Mxmtoon says of her rendition of the song, “really excited to share my cover of creep by Radiohead! it’s nerve-wracking to make your own version of such an iconic and established song, but creep is a classic and i had so much fun being able to put my own spin on it. hopefully other people can be inspired to make versions of their own favorite songs and put them out in the world to share as well.”

Sharing a clip from the game, Mxmtoon also wrote on social media, “my cover of “creep” is here and i hope i didn’t ruin a classic but with this announce, i am so excited for you all to finally know that i’m a part of Life Is Strange: True Colors and honored to be the singing voice for the main character, alex.”

Check out Mxmtoon’s cover of “Creep” above.