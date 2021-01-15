Mxmtoon Sat Behind A Gigantic Desk For Her Tiny Desk Performance

For the past year or so, NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts have been a lot different than usual. Instead of taking to the NPR offices, artists have been performing remotely from their own venues of choice. A lot of them, keeping in the spirit of the series, have incorporated some sort of small desk into their performance setup in one way or another. Then there’s Mxmtoon.

For her performance, she took to an empty New York City office building and sat behind perhaps the largest desk in Tiny Desk history, a desk that swirled around the entire office space. Her five-song performance included “Fever Dream,” “Prom Dress,” “Feelings Are Fatal,” “Wallflower,” and “Bon Iver.”

Mxmtoon also explained the personal significance of the performance, sharing a story about how she and her grandfather used to enjoy the concert series together before he passed away. She wrote on Twitter, “After years of watching @NPR tiny desk performances, i am so happy to share i finally did my own. so crazy i got to do a tiny desk. a bit sad, but i lost my grandfather last year and we would watch tiny desks together and he’d say how excited he’d be to watch me do one eventually. music was a shared love, and although he isn’t here to celebrate with me, i know he’s proud [smiling emoji].”

Watch Mxmtoon’s Tiny Desk performance above.