It’s tough being a My Bloody Valentine fan, as the pioneering shoegaze group isn’t exactly prolific: Their latest album was 2013’s mbv and their most recent full-length before that was 1991’s Loveless. The good news, though, is that they’re apparently working on two albums right now and both of them might be done before 2021 is over.

In a New York Times interview, Kevin Shields said, “Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that. And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down.” He also noted the band members are waiting to see when they’ll be able to convene in person at Shields’ home studio in Ireland, or they’ll record remotely if they can’t make that work. He said the first of the two albums will be “warm and melodic” while the second will be more experimental.

Shields continued, “I’m not describing it properly on purpose. I don’t want to give too much away because I could lay it out verbally, and then someone’s going to go, ‘That’s a really good idea.'”

The band’s Bilinda Butcher also estimated when both albums will be finished: “I think once I can get over to Ireland it will get done very quickly as my vocals are often the last thing to be recorded. They’ll probably be finished by the end of the year.”

This reveal arrives on the same day it was revealed My Bloody Valentine has signed to Domino Recording Company and is making their full catalog available digitally for the first time. New physical editions of the band’s albums will be available starting on May 21. The band is also premiering a slew of “restored” music videos on YouTube today.

welcome my bloody valentine @mbvofficial We are delighted to welcome @MBVofficial to Domino. Their seminal catalogue is now available to stream in full here https://t.co/g479W8dh4q pic.twitter.com/s6ctL02ljm — Domino Recording Co (@Dominorecordco) March 31, 2021

mbv will be premiering restored music videos on @YouTube today. join at the following times to watch along with others. → https://t.co/T9uPFkoGw4 pic.twitter.com/kj7sTmXQkG — my bloody valentine (@MBVofficial) March 31, 2021

Shields told the New York Times about part of the motivation behind making their music more accessible through Domino, saying, “My nieces and nephews, they would complain to me, because when they would try and show their friends, they can’t find it anywhere. They’re like, ‘Why are you so purposely obscure? You know, it seems stupid.’ That kind of stuff that made me think, ‘Yeah, I guess my perception of the world isn’t the world.’ There’s a whole world out there I know nothing about.”