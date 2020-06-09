All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Phoebe Bridgers — Inner Demos EP On the first Friday of every month since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bandcamp has been waiving its fee for purchases through their platform. Last week, Phoebe Bridgers took advantage of the day’s added earnings by releasing an EP of demos for one day only and donating all of the proceeds to bail funds across the country. While the three-track Inner Demos collection is no longer available to stream or purchase, according to Carolyn Droke for Uproxx, the EP featured “‘voice memo’ versions of ‘Garden Song’ and ‘Kyoto,’ and a ‘spire demo’ of ‘I See You.'” The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — Sideways To A New Italy With their new album, this Australian quintet hope to inspire hope. Their rollicking new alt rock album Sideways To A New Italy was written to be “some sort of bedrock of hopefulness to stand on, something to be proud of,” vocalist Fran Keaney said in a statement. “A lot of the songs on the new record are reaching forward and trying to imagine an idyll of home and love.”

Strand Of Oaks — Ambient For Change <a href="http://strandofoaks.bandcamp.com/album/ambient-for-change">Ambient For Change by Strand of Oaks</a> Another Bandcamp fundraising effort this week comes from Strand Of Oaks, whose Ambient For Change project was released on Friday to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Along with his first ambient release, Timothy Showalter shared a statement, saying that the songs were written in the wake of the tragic violence across the country. “The one outlet that I have is music and the ability to create with the intention of helping,” he wrote. “I improvised these songs to try and give language to the overwhelming emotion I was feeling and to try in a small way to lend my voice of support.” Westerman — Your Hero Is Not Dead After rolling out a series of singles over the last few years, Will Westerman has unleashed his debut full-length album, an atmospheric and almost hallucinogenic collection of tracks that strikes a balance of optimism and existentialism. The album’s twelve tracks show Westerman’s mastery of soudscapes and synth melodies, making for a striking entry into the scene.

Covet — Technicolor Sometimes, sounds can evoke colors. Fittingly, Covet’s sophomore full-length album is titled Technicolor, perfectly describing what the music makes you see when you close your eyes. With guitar pedal wizardry and emo-tinged instrumental trappings, this San Francisco, CA trio evokes visuals to create and invite you to join them in a new world. Hinds — The Prettiest Curse Hinds present a more polished version of themselves on their third LP. After spending two albums trying to defy pop music tropes and stick firmly in the world of garage rock and mind-boggling harmonies, The Prettiest Curse finds the Spanish band showing off their knack for hooks and pop melodies. It employs more “experimental” instrumentation than we’re used to hearing from the band, opening up a door to a world of possibilities for the quartet.