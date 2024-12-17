1999’s Terror Twilight was Pavement’s final album, and for the 20-plus years since then, fans have held onto a glimmer of hope for new music from the group. Well, it looks like it’s finally happening.

In a new interview on the Kreative Kontrol podcast (here’s a clip), the band’s Scott Kannberg (also known as Spiral Stairs) was on to talk about the new Pavement-inspired movie Pavements. During the chat, he was asked about whether the band has any new music on the way, and he responded:

“There will be a new Pavement song on the soundtrack. That’s all I’m going to give you. […] I just heard a mix of it today and it’s pretty good.”

He went on to downplay the significance of the track, saying, “It was just during rehearsals. It’s not a big deal. It’s just cool because it’s something different, and it’s a song that we all kind of really loved playing, so I don’t know who wants to hear that.”

This comes a couple years after Stephen Malkmus, in the wake of the group’s 2022 reunion shows, called the idea of Pavement writing new songs “total cringe.” He said, “I understand the impetus to put out a new record; it makes it seem like the band’s more legit or something and not just like a cash-in deal. But it doesn’t have to be that way if you just own your songs. And people can see if you’re geezers on a cash-in reunion tour or if they’re doing it because they’re having a blast.”