Pavement superfans already have the band’s albums, but their singles releases may be a less common part of vinyl collections. Now, though, Pavement has announced Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques, a collection of all of the 7-inch singles the group released from 1989 to 1999.

All in all, it features 18 records, all of which were reproduced with original artwork, and the collection comes with “a 24-page threaded saddle-sewn booklet and full discographical history,” per a press release.