In many ways, a joint tour between Warren Ellis and Nick Cave has been a long time coming. Ellis has been a backbone member in Cave’s band, The Bad Seeds, for decades now. After he contributed violin to several songs on the 1994 album Let Love In, he went on to become a full-time member of the band, and is one of best-known members aside from Nick himself. Cave and Ellis also broke off on their own for the side project, Grinderman, back in 2006, and have worked together on several scores for film and TV.

But despite their long history, the pair have never toured North America together as a duo, and now, they’re changing that with a run of shows following the release of their early 2021 album, Carnage. After first letting fans know about the new album in January of this year, Cave and Ellis surprise released the record at the end of February, but news of a tour didn’t come until now. Tickets go on sale 11/19 via nickcave.com, so fans can reserve their spot starting at 10 AM local time. Check out the full dates below, which kick off in March of next year.

03/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/22 ‚ Boston, MA @ Boch Center/Wang Theatre

03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/27 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier