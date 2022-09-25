Last night, Nine Inch Nails took the stage at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. During the encore portion, the band performed six songs, one of which was a cover of Filter’s 1995’s single, “Hey Man, Nice Shot.”

For the cover, the band reunited with Filter’s lead vocalist, Richard Patrick, who worked with Nine Inch Nails as the band’s touring guitarist in their early days, and played on the band’s 1989 debut album, Pretty Hate Machine.

The day before this performance, Nine Inch Nails held a special NIN Fan Day at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in their hometown of Cleveland, OH. The band’s current line-up, consisting of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, reunited with several of the bands former members, including Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, and Charlie Clouser, and Patrick, who has long been open about his less-than-amicable split from the band.

In a 2020 interview on the Stop! Drop & Talk Podcast, Patrick revealed that he quit the band after Reznor suggested Patrick deliver pizzas to pick up some extra cash.

“I was like, ‘Hey, dude, I hate to tell you this now, but I quit,” Patrick recalled. “And I’m so sorry, but I f*cking quit. I’m not gonna sell pizzas and I’m not gonna drive for a [pizzeria].”

Fortunately, it appears Patrick and Reznor were able to patch things up in time for an iconic performance.

Check out the performance above.