Touring musicians have been gearing up to return to packed stadiums after over a year without live shows. But despite vaccine efforts, the rising number of COVID cases is causing some bands to reconsider their planned events. Nine Inch Nails have announce they are canceling the remainder of their 2021 concerts due to COVID concerns.

In a statement shared to social media, the band announced their decision to pull out of live shows for the rest of the year:

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year. When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

The band’s decision to cancel their shows presumably means their headlining set at this year’s Riot Fest will be dropped as well. The band’s website has reflected their recent announcement, and the only upcoming date listed is their set at French music festival Hellfest in June 2022.

Nine Inch Nails aren’t the only musicians who have decided to cancel upcoming shows due to COVID precautions. Earlier this month, Stevie Nicks announced she would be canceling all of her planned 2021 appearances. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks wrote in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”