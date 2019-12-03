Indie Mixtape 20: No Vacation Are Trying To Not Worry About The Future

Just a few weeks after releasing their latest project Phases, San Francisco dream-pop outfit No Vacation reappeared once again in mid-November with a brand new collaborative track with past tour mates Okey Dokey called “Really Truly.”
To commemorate the new single, No Vacation violinist/keyboardist/backup vocalist Nat Lee sat down to talk flowy pants, crying at a Paul McCartney concert, and being inspired by San Francisco in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Swirly iridescent wavy bop.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
As 60 years olds still jamming… honestly I don’t know.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?
Favorite city so far that we have played: they’re all so different and awesome! But probably Paris. City that I’d really love to play in: San Paulo, Brazil or Tokyo, Japan
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I really cannot single down my inspiration to one person. I cannot answer this because I don’t know! I can say I have been really inspired by many friends that I met in San Francisco.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
I actually have a list of my top meals in my life… lol. These were the only ones that made it to the list so far. Favorite restaurants: Takumi – Japanese Asian fusión in Sacramento, Takashi – Manhattan Japanese BBQ, Han Il Kwan – San Francisco Korean BBQ, Ebisu – San Francisco Japanese kitchen and sushi.
What album do you know every word to?
Queen – A Night At the Opera. Can’t go wrong with that
What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?
These questions are all so extreme! it’s so hard to choose “the best” of things like this. Some quality contenders: Paul McCartney (I cried it was so awesome). Porter Robinson [was a] crazy new experience. Hot Flash Heat Wave — I always have the time of my life at these dude’s shows.
What is the best outfit for performing and why?
This is my go-to: Flowy pants and some sort of sleeveless top and platform shoes. In general, this is the easiest outfit to move in while I still try being semi fashionable (in my opinion).
Flowy pants: lets you put an in-ear-monitor belt pack on, has pockets, full coverage if your stage is higher… can also hide food babies. Sleeveless top: sleeves don’t get annoying if I’m playing violin, no pit stains if it’s sweaty. Platforms: I’m short so I need height. But I wanna jump around without breaking my ankles, too.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Instagram: @round.seals. I love seals so much
Twitter: @animalsdoingthings.
What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?
Uhhhhh…. it changes. But a consistent artist I’ve noticed is Gwen Stefani.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Guitar Boy Archive (a fashion designer recommended by the homie Omar/CUCO).
What album makes for the perfect gift?
Queen – A Night At The Opera. Can’t go wrong with that
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Arena Wien in Vienna, Austria. Don’t wanna go into details, but the first night I was scared.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Tattoo virgin baby!
What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?
I’m always down for anything on the oldies station. But if we’re talking radio music, Green Day [or] Jimmy Eat World is always a nice throwback. Cage the Elephant, Of Monsters And Men for those alternative stations. Zayn, Halsey, Adam Lambert are guilty pleasures too, if I’m feeling like a pop star.
What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Too many nice gestures to even pinpoint!
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t worry about the future. Enjoy the present. But truthfully, I still need to work on that now.
What’s the last show you went to?
What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?
Pirates Of The Caribbean.
What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?
Rice and vegetable broth. No salt.
No Vacation’s latest project Phasing is out now via Topshelf Records. Stream it here.