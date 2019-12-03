Indie Mixtape 20: No Vacation Are Trying To Not Worry About The Future

Just a few weeks after releasing their latest project Phases, San Francisco dream-pop outfit No Vacation reappeared once again in mid-November with a brand new collaborative track with past tour mates Okey Dokey called “Really Truly.”

To commemorate the new single, No Vacation violinist/keyboardist/backup vocalist Nat Lee sat down to talk flowy pants, crying at a Paul McCartney concert, and being inspired by San Francisco in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Swirly iridescent wavy bop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As 60 years olds still jamming… honestly I don’t know.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Favorite city so far that we have played: they’re all so different and awesome! But probably Paris. City that I’d really love to play in: San Paulo, Brazil or Tokyo, Japan

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I really cannot single down my inspiration to one person. I cannot answer this because I don’t know! I can say I have been really inspired by many friends that I met in San Francisco.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I actually have a list of my top meals in my life… lol. These were the only ones that made it to the list so far. Favorite restaurants: Takumi – Japanese Asian fusión in Sacramento, Takashi – Manhattan Japanese BBQ, Han Il Kwan – San Francisco Korean BBQ, Ebisu – San Francisco Japanese kitchen and sushi.

What album do you know every word to?

Queen – A Night At the Opera. Can’t go wrong with that

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

These questions are all so extreme! it’s so hard to choose “the best” of things like this. Some quality contenders: Paul McCartney (I cried it was so awesome). Porter Robinson [was a] crazy new experience. Hot Flash Heat Wave — I always have the time of my life at these dude’s shows.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

This is my go-to: Flowy pants and some sort of sleeveless top and platform shoes. In general, this is the easiest outfit to move in while I still try being semi fashionable (in my opinion).