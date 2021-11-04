Like a SXSW-style city takeover of the San Francisco Bay Area (minus the panels), Noise Pop Festival is back for its 29th annual edition. The festival has long been a champion of independent culture in San Francisco and has expanded in recent years to be a fixture at venues in Oakland as well.

The 2022 edition will take place from February 21st through the 27th and the Phase One Lineup announcement is eclectic to say the least. While Alex G and Dorian Electra are currently at the top, it’s bookings like The Drums playing Portamento, Titus Andronicus performing The Monitor, South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou, drummer Makaya McCraven, and ambient producer William Basinski that offer a different experience.

Given that bands like Modest Mouse, The Flaming Lips, and The White Stripes all played small rooms in the early days of the festival, it’s always been a place for discovery of acts that will stand the test of time. It’s also a dedicated showcase for local Bay Area acts who provide the support slots at just about every show, and others like rapper Guapdad 4000 and the doom rock of King Woman that headline their own sets. Showcasing venues include the likes of Bay Area fixtures like Great American Music Hall, Bottom Of The Hill, SF Jazz, Rickshaw Stop, Swedish American Hall, August Hall, The New Parish, 1015 Folsom, and others.

Festival badges are on sale now and tickets to individual concerts go on sale tomorrow at noisepopfest.com. Check out the full Phase One lineup below, the festival poster with artwork by SF-based artist Megan Badilla, and look out for phase two in the coming weeks.

Alex G

The Drums performing Portamento

Dorian Electra

King Woman

The Microphones

Guapdad 4000

VTSS

Vegyn

Quasi

Titus Andronicus performing The Monitor

VanJess

LSDXOXO

Arooj Aftab

William Basinski

Hand Habits

Moor Mother

MIKE

Alice Phoebe Lou

Makaya McCraven

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Irreversible Entanglements

Tomberlin

HUNNY

India Jordan

Ian Sweet

Topaz Jones

Smerz

The Greeting Committee

MAN ON MAN

Naked Giants

Papercuts

Exes

John-Robert

Tipling Rock

Hello Yello

Spiritual Cramp

Ragana

Bnny

Faten Kanaan

Enumclaw

