While word circulates of festivals like SXSW and Ultra canceling due to Coronavirus concerns, others are continuing to move forward. Ohana Festival celebrates its fifth year and is curving worries with a major lineup. The Orange County festival released its lineup Monday and it features a stacked bill of veteran and contemporary acts.

Taking place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, Ohana Fest opens its doors September 25-27. Along with Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten, and Pearl Jam, Ohana Fest will have sets by other big-name artists like Mac DeMarco, My Morning Jacket, Kings Of Leon, Yola, Real Estate, Ethan Gruska, Broken Social Scene, Ed O’Brien of Radiohead, and many more. Along with a solid lineup of musicians, Ohana Fest features a “Storytellers Cove” which will showcase a collection of exhibits and panels with leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers.

Check out the full Ohana Fest 2020 lineup below.

Founded in 2015 by Eddie Vedder, Ohana Fest donates a portion of the proceeds to benefit San Onofre Parks Foundation, the Doheny State Beach Foundation, and many other charities.

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket options include Single Day GA, Single Day VIP, Weekend GA and Weekend VIP. Get tickets here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.