Black Sabbath played a farewell concert this summer, but tragically, weeks later, Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 years old, after years of dealing with health issues. Despite that, though, Osbourne was apparently excited by the idea of making a new album with Zakk Wylde, the guitarist who worked with Osbourne on his solo material.

That’s what Wylde told NJ.com recently, saying:

“He was texting me, ‘Zakk, let’s do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did ‘No More Tears,’ it’s heavy but it’s more melodic, it’s not pummeling heavy.’ So I said, ‘Alright Oz, whatever you want.'”

Wylde also spoke about Osbourne’s final concert, saying, “Just the fact that he willed himself to do that thing. Whatever things that we’ve run into, any obstacles or whatever, it’s always just a speed bump and we’ll get through it. So I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is the last time I’m going to see Oz.’ I just figured we’ll do the gig, and then who knows? You always stay positive on all this stuff.”

He added, “I wasn’t thinking when we were doing the show that this was the last time I’m going to be doing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ with the boss or this is the last time I’m going to play ‘Crazy Train’ with him or anything like that. I was just going, ‘Let’s do this and let’s have a good time,’ like always.”

