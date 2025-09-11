Kelly Osbourne is currently hosting the new TV series Lego Masters Jr., which premiered in August. Of course, she’s also going through a difficult time at the moment with the recent death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. This week’s episode of Lego Masters Jr. was surely an emotional one for her to watch back, then, as Ozzy makes a cameo. Billboard notes this is Ozzy’s first posthumous TV appearance.

Reality Club FOX shared the clip on TikTok. In the scene, Kelly recruits her dad, who appears remotely via video, to give contestants a warning that they have one hour left to finish their current build. She asks her father, “Hi dad, we need someone to scare a few of the kids. Would you mind?” With some menacing laughs, Ozzy tells the kids about their remaining time as the on-set lights turned a scary red.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently addressed her emotional status with an Instagram Story post of her with a bird perched on her hand. She wrote over the photo, “In all my sadness & grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!”

