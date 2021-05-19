Parks And Recreation aired its final episode in 2015, but the beloved TV hit is remembered fondly and remains a favorite today. The show offered fun for music fans as well, most notably via the fictional band Mouse Rat, led by Chris Pratt’s eternally lovable Andy Dwyer. Now, Mouse Rat isn’t quite so fictional anymore: The band is actually releasing a real album, The Awesome Album, on August 27 via Dualtone and Entertainment 720 (the latter of course being the fictional company in the show that’s run by Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford).

The news is also accompanied by a new video for the band’s biggest hit, “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian).” There’s significance to the song being shared today, as today is the tenth anniversary of the track’s debut performance at Li’l Sebastian’s funeral.

They also got Pawnee news anchor Perd Hapley to announce the release:

Aside from Mouse Rat, the album also features contributions from Duke Silver (the jazz-playing alter-ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson), Scott Tanner (a popular Pawnee musician portrayed by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy), and Tanner’s band Land Ho! (which famously reunited at the Pawnee-Eagleton Unity Concert).

The press release announcing the album is full of gems for fans of the show to appreciate. For example, it lists all of Dwyer’s former bands: “A.D And The D Bags, The Andy Andy Andies, Andy Dwyer Experience, Angelsnack, Crackfinger, Death Of A Scam Artist, Department Of Homeland Obscurity, Everything Rhymes With Orange, Fiveskin, Flames For Flames, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Fourskin, God Hates Figs, Handrail Suicide, Jet Black Pope, Just The Tip, Malice In Chains, Muscle Confusion, Ninjadick, Nothing Rhymes With Blorange, Nothing Rhymes With Orange, Penis Pendulum, Possum Pendulum, Punch Face Champions, Puppy Pendulum, Radwagon, Razordick, Scrotation Marks, Tackleshaft, Teddy Bear Suicide, Threeskin, Two Doors Down, and Scarecrow Boat.”

It also includes a quote from Dualtone president Paul Roper about working with Entertainment 720 and Haverford to release the album: