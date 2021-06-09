The Spider-Man franchise is getting a new, slightly different addition. Later this summer, Disney and Disney Junior will premiere the new show Spidey And His Amazing Friends, an animated series that shows Peter Parker save the day with help from fellow web-slinging friends Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales. It also features infrequent appearances from Kamala Khan, Black Panther, Hulk, and more. While it will be a while before it debuts, you can already listen to series’ theme song, created by Fall Out Boy lead vocalist Patrick Stump.

The ear-pleasing track came paired with a clip that portrays some of the adventures that Gwen, Peter, and Miles will embark upon throughout the series. As the trio swings through the city, Stump sings, “They’re your friendly neighborhood spiders / whoa-oh, go webs, go!”

This is not the first TV show that Stump has contributed to in recent years. He soundtracked “Night Begins To Shine” for Teen Titans Go! back in 2017 and the year before that he reworked the Ghostbusters theme song with Missy Elliot for the 2016 reboot.

On a more recent note, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, and Weezer rescheduled their delayed Hella Mega Tour after the pandemic ruined the bands’ original plans to hit the road last year. The new tour kicks off next month in Dallas, TX.

You can listen to the theme song in the video above.