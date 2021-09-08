Indie-rock heroes Pavement — aka Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West — have announced a 2022 reunion tour through the UK and Europe, kicking off next June with a previously announced headlining set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona. This is the band’s first string of tour dates since 2010 and will also include a residency at Roundhouse in London.

In March 2020, before the pandemic set in and music festivals had to be canceled or rescheduled, Malkmus opened up about reuniting with Pavement at Primavera, telling NPR, “Well, it feels really exciting to get back up on that stage. You know, we’re playing at a festival in Spain. That’s all that’s planned for… I can’t deny that I would like to keep the Pavement dialogue in people’s minds because we put a lot of labor into it and a lot of love… Maybe it can be brought in context better.”

Check out the tour dates below.

06/02/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10/2022 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

10/17/2022 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19/2022 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/24/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25/2022 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27/2022 — Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/29/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/30/2022 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31/2022 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11/02/2022 — Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/04/2022 — Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11/05/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/07/2022 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street