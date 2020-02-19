Cartoon Pearl Jam Rock Out In Their Animated ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ Video

Pearl Jam’s latest single, “Superblood Wolfmoon,” has had an interesting journey to its formal release. First, the track was only available by using an augmented reality app and pointing your phone at the moon. The group later released the song online, and now they’ve shared a neat animated video for the track.

The clip was made by animator Keith Ross, who is best known for his @TinyConcert Instagram account, where he posts pen-and-paper images and animations of rock legends. His “Superblood Wolfmoon” video was created in that same DIY style, but in less of a bite-sized form.

The band’s Stone Gossard spoke about Gigaton in a recent interview, telling Rolling Stone, “There’s definitely some really straight-ahead rock songs. There’s some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all, I think. And it’s really us. We really did it by ourselves. [Eddie Vedder] did a great job. There was a pile of songs, and he sort of took and really, really, in the last two months, mixed and sort of selected the tracks that really were going to be special. And he did such a great job of bringing everybody’s personalities out. It was probably different than any of us would’ve made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Watch the “Superblood Wolfmoon” video above.

Gigaton is out 03/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.