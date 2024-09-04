Peel Dream Magazine sounds just like a dream. On each record, ringleader Joseph Stevens takes a stab at a new style. Whereas he dabbled in the enveloping walls of lush shoegaze on previous records, Rose Main Reading Room finds the Los Angeles artist delving into the string- and marimba-heavy baroque-pop so meticulously arranged on Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan.
No matter what era of music Stevens draws from, he pulls it off with aplomb. You’d think he’s been making sublime chamber-pop for decades given the masterful craftsmanship he flaunts on his new album. As a Peel Dream Magazine fan, you can only feel excited to hear whatever it is he tackles next.
Ahead of the record’s release today, Stevens sat down with Uproxx to talk about Sufjan Stevens, his cooking talents, and being inspired by his brother in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Repeating. Melody. Organ. Warm.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
As pop music that prioritized harmony. And as music that was sometimes experimental in ways that aren’t obvious.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Oh god. One contender might be my brother Alek. He’s a fantastically talented musician and one-time composer who ingrained me with this love of rock n roll, experimental modern music, and artistic cred that resulted in my personal outlook on songwriting. Another one would be a former manager I had at a restaurant I worked at in New York named Alexis Georgopolis (who releases music under the moniker “Arp”). He’s a really talented songwriter, producer, and DJ who has worked with labels like Mexican Summer. We would talk about music a lot and I feel like he cemented this appreciation I’ve developed for arty ’90s/Y2K stuff as well as library and production music. Also, maybe Paul McCartney would be a contender.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
I can’t pick just one. Best dinner was in Reston, Virginia – my Uncle Tom’s Easter dinner at their house. It was an Italian braised beef dish called Manzo Brasato. He’d serve it with polenta that had fontina in it as well as homemade pesto. Best breakfast was in St. Simons island, Georgia – this incredible little spot that made their own biscuits, sausage, and pimento cheese. Best lunch ever was on tour in France at the home of this promoter that we stayed with. His wife made us this French macaroni and cheese type-of thing with ham in it. It was served with salad and Gowerstemiener. Honorable mention goes to a bunch of Sichuan restaurants I’ve eaten at in the San Gabriel Valley near LA, and maybe a ramen spot I went to in Tokyo.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Turnip King, Wild Yaks, and Lodro at a DIY space that used to be on top of the Jefferson L in Brooklyn called Cheap Storage (the building is still there). It was my birthday and I went with my partner and some friends. It was snowing outside and we hung out on the roof for a bit. Turnip King absolutely melted my mind. I was completely smitten with them.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Holland” from Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan. It’s absolutely insane and destroys me.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“United States”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Many, many punk houses all across the East Coast and Midwest and just bizarre experiences with complete strangers. Maybe it was once with an old band, we stayed at a house in Cincinnati, Ohio that was actually fine by most measures, but it didn’t have any heat, and this was during a particularly cold storm in the absolute dead of winter. I ended up sleeping in this empty bed with all of my clothes on, plus my winter coat and hat under the covers, and it was still profoundly cold as if I was sleeping naked outside. It must have been 20 degrees below zero or something.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
Austin always and forever. Such a magical place and the people there are really kind to us. I hope to play in Minneapolis some day. I’ve heard it’s amazing and that’s a region of the country I’ve never really visited.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Go to a DIY show.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I’m really into cooking and I think I’m pretty damned good at it.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Helping to rebuild Palestine after this insane war. Also, I learned once that some of the most impactful charities are ones where people in very poor parts of the world are given tools that offset the fixed costs of starting farms or small businesses. I’d want to learn more about that.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
I actually do scoring work outside of Peel Dream Magazine, and I’ve often thought about how simple it would be for AI to just write music for ads and movies. That will definitely put a lot of people out of work one day. Regarding bands making records and stuff, I think it’s already worked its way into music with the use of sample libraries and loops (for example, Logic has a ton of “intelligent” drum loops that you can give directives to and get unique performances out of). But that being said, humans are going to keep being the only ones who can authentically comment on the human experience in any meaningful way, and I believe “real art” will continue to be the main kind of art moving forward.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
In this moment . . . Slow Pulp, Terry Reily, Alex G, Bitchin Bajas, Jessica Pratt – it would be a very eclectic music festival. It would be held inside at a 600-capacity venue because I don’t really like outdoor music. It would take place in some cozy part of the country where there’s a massive snowstorm going on outside. Maybe a mountain town in Montana during the dead of winter. And it would have an awesome artist lounge where we’d all get tons of backpacks and stuff as well as amazing food.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Bacons.bits – the guy with the cigar and “music career” advice. I think he’s really corny but I can’t stop watching him.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I don’t have any tattoos!
What is your pre-show ritual?
I don’t really have one, but I will say if possible, I like to find some kind of weird little thing to do by myself, like walk around. I also enjoy zeroing in on people who work at venues and either just observe them or make small talk with them (security guards, stage hands, etc). I like feeling connected to the jobs surrounding tour and live music; it takes me out of my own bullshit and grounds me.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
The red-head mom who tries to seduce Edward Scissorhands in that chair.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I’d take my wife to El Paso and show her all of the Mexican restaurants we (the band) hit up when we pass through there on tour. Then we’d drive around Texas and up the middle of the country and stop at a bunch of swimming holes, nature preserves, and BBQ joints.
What is your biggest fear?
That everyone hates me and I’m terrible.
Rose Main Reading Room is out 9/4 via Topshelf Records. Find more information here.