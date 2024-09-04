Peel Dream Magazine sounds just like a dream. On each record, ringleader Joseph Stevens takes a stab at a new style. Whereas he dabbled in the enveloping walls of lush shoegaze on previous records, Rose Main Reading Room finds the Los Angeles artist delving into the string- and marimba-heavy baroque-pop so meticulously arranged on Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan.

No matter what era of music Stevens draws from, he pulls it off with aplomb. You’d think he’s been making sublime chamber-pop for decades given the masterful craftsmanship he flaunts on his new album. As a Peel Dream Magazine fan, you can only feel excited to hear whatever it is he tackles next.

Ahead of the record’s release today, Stevens sat down with Uproxx to talk about Sufjan Stevens, his cooking talents, and being inspired by his brother in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Repeating. Melody. Organ. Warm.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As pop music that prioritized harmony. And as music that was sometimes experimental in ways that aren’t obvious.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Oh god. One contender might be my brother Alek. He’s a fantastically talented musician and one-time composer who ingrained me with this love of rock n roll, experimental modern music, and artistic cred that resulted in my personal outlook on songwriting. Another one would be a former manager I had at a restaurant I worked at in New York named Alexis Georgopolis (who releases music under the moniker “Arp”). He’s a really talented songwriter, producer, and DJ who has worked with labels like Mexican Summer. We would talk about music a lot and I feel like he cemented this appreciation I’ve developed for arty ’90s/Y2K stuff as well as library and production music. Also, maybe Paul McCartney would be a contender.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I can’t pick just one. Best dinner was in Reston, Virginia – my Uncle Tom’s Easter dinner at their house. It was an Italian braised beef dish called Manzo Brasato. He’d serve it with polenta that had fontina in it as well as homemade pesto. Best breakfast was in St. Simons island, Georgia – this incredible little spot that made their own biscuits, sausage, and pimento cheese. Best lunch ever was on tour in France at the home of this promoter that we stayed with. His wife made us this French macaroni and cheese type-of thing with ham in it. It was served with salad and Gowerstemiener. Honorable mention goes to a bunch of Sichuan restaurants I’ve eaten at in the San Gabriel Valley near LA, and maybe a ramen spot I went to in Tokyo.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Turnip King, Wild Yaks, and Lodro at a DIY space that used to be on top of the Jefferson L in Brooklyn called Cheap Storage (the building is still there). It was my birthday and I went with my partner and some friends. It was snowing outside and we hung out on the roof for a bit. Turnip King absolutely melted my mind. I was completely smitten with them.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Holland” from Sufjan Stevens’ Michigan. It’s absolutely insane and destroys me.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“United States”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Many, many punk houses all across the East Coast and Midwest and just bizarre experiences with complete strangers. Maybe it was once with an old band, we stayed at a house in Cincinnati, Ohio that was actually fine by most measures, but it didn’t have any heat, and this was during a particularly cold storm in the absolute dead of winter. I ended up sleeping in this empty bed with all of my clothes on, plus my winter coat and hat under the covers, and it was still profoundly cold as if I was sleeping naked outside. It must have been 20 degrees below zero or something.