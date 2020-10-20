After almost sixteen years of marriage, two children, and one divorce, Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey ended their second marriage back in August, and the aftermath has been rather dramatic. Now there’s been an even more shocking turn of events. According to Miami Dade County court documents, which were shared by The Miami Herald, Cevey has allegedly seized control of Collins’ $33 million dollar Miami mansion with the help of her new husband, a 31-year old musician, as well as four armed guards. The Miami Herald also reports that Cevey and her team “changed the security codes for the alarms, blocked surveillance cameras and barred real estate agents from showing the house.”

According to the documents, Cevey also requested “a preposterous amount of money based on an oral agreement that does not exist.” It also says that Cevey and her new husband are “threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force.” Despite his ex-wife’s attempts to gain control of the mansion, Collins says Cevey has no right to take it over as he “100 percent” owns it.

In a statement to The Miami Herald, Collins’ attorney Jeffrey Fisher said, “Mrs. Bates, as she is now known, is trying to shake down Phil Collins for money, and as his attorney and former federal prosecutor, I have zero tolerance for that type of behavior. I’m going to use every legal remedy to get her out of the house.”

