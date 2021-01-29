Since the 2018 forming of indie powerhouse trio Boygenius, made up of musicians Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, many have made the same comparison: Boygenius is the contemporary answer to Crosby, Stills & Nash. But if that were true, it begs the question of who would be Boygenius’ Neil Young. Uproxx’s Ask A Music Critic column said a good addition would be Mitski, but Bridgers has now given an answer of her own.

Bridgers recently sat down with Radio.com’s New Arrivals show with Bryce Segall. Revealing who Boygenius would ask to be their fourth member, Bridgers named Big Thief’s vocalist Adrianne Lenker. “It’s Adrianne Lenker. She’s out there doing her own thing,” she said. “I feel like we would go on tour and every five years Adrianne would join.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridgers said that if she didn’t make indie music, she’d want to try her hand at pop tunes. “Sometimes I do listen to things that are totally opposite from my music,” she said. “I would love to top-line write for someone ridiculous, as in the opposite of my music. Like, the next Skrillex album I’ll be writing some really, really poppy top-line… I’d love that, it would be great.”

Listen to Bridgers’ conversation with Radio.com’s New Arrivals with Bryce Segall above.

Neil Young is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.