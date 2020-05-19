Romantic relationships, ill-fated and otherwise, have proven to be musical inspirations since the advent of songwriting. It’s not that often, though, that a songwriter teams with their ex to pen a song about the break-up. That’s what Phoebe Bridgers did with “I See You,” the latest single from her upcoming second album, Punisher.

Bridgers says of the song:

“It’s about my breakup with my drummer. We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent. We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

Marshall Vore, the ex/drummer in question, is a longtime Bridgers collaborator, and he also has songwriting credits on a number of tracks from her debut solo album, Stranger In The Alps.

The new song was originally titled “ICU,” but Bridgers decided to make the obvious call and change the name in light of the global situation. As she explained in a press release, “*gestures at entire world*.”

Additionally, Bridgers has also announced a “tour” for May and June. “Phoebe Bridgers’ World,Tour” will kick off with a livestream performance from her kitchen on May 26. Then she will trek to her bathroom on May 28 before wrapping things up with two performances from her bed, on June 4 and 6.

Listen to “I See You” above.

Punisher is out 6/19 via Dead Oceans.