Phoebe Bridgers is generous with her guest spots, in that she sometimes pops up on songs by artists who aren’t on the same tier of mainstream popularity as she is, like when she featured on a Charlie Hickey song earlier this year. Now she’s back with another collaboration and this time, it’s on Luminous Kid’s “Mountain Crystals,” on which Bridgers provides some vocals.

Towards the end of the song, Bridgers contributes a brief spoken-word verse, on which she says, “I see your love from across an ocean of obstacles surrounding my brain / There’s a blinking light of freedom will you flick the switch , I’m going insane / The light and darkness turns to days of storm in a passing train / Just hold me, will you? / Will you just hold me?”

Luminous Kid says of the track, “I think the more role models and queer experiences that exist in popular culture, the better. If a song or a work of art can make a sad and trapped young queer person feel better about themselves, then it is a step in the right direction.”

Luminous Kid, by the way, is photographer and visual artist Olof Grind, who took the photo for Bridgers’ Punisher album cover.

This guest spot sort of lines up with what Bridgers said in a recent interview regarding her record label Saddest Factory, in which she spoke about wanting to take a break from focusing on her own music for a while: “This album cycle has been so, so long that I think the next thing that I want to do… I started a record label over lockdown, which is so dumb, but I did. So we have some cool stuff that I’m working on and [I] can’t wait to kind of take a back seat and work on somebody else’s records for a while.”

Listen to Luminous Kid’s “Mountain Crystals” above.