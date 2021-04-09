Perhaps the most memorable music moment on Saturday Night Live from the past few years was when Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar while performing “I Know The End.” Now, that same now-destroyed guitar is up for auction. The auction is organized by GLAAD and so far, the guitar has received two bids, with the top bid at $6,000. The auction page also shows a couple photos of the guitar in its current state and it looks like some large creature took a giant bite out of the side of it.

During a recent CNN appearance, Bridgers said, “I’ve always wanted to do it, and when I mentioned it to the show, they built me this whole monitor that would look like it was exploding even if I wasn’t hitting it that hard. So yeah, [it was] just a bucket list thing.”

Bridgers found her way onto CNN because her smashing a guitar became a bit of a controversy among some. It sparked a feud between her and David Crosby, who didn’t care for Bridgers antics. Bridgers was unfazed by the criticism and fired back by calling Crosby a “little b*tch.” Dave Grohl showed Bridgers some support, though, as he praised her performance and declared, “It feels f*cking good to” smash a guitar.

Check out the auction here.