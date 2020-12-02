After the live music industry shut down in March, it didn’t take long for artists to pivot to livestreams. Following their example, the film industry is similarly beginning to pivot to online premieres. To allow for proper safety measures, PJ Harvey’s upcoming documentary will now have an online streaming premiere.

Theatrical distributor Abramorama will host the North American streaming premiere for Harvey’s A Dog Called Money film on Maestro, a video streaming platform. A Dog Called Money follows Harvey as she goes on a journey across the Middle East to record her 2016 LP The Hope Six Demolition Project. Alongside her photographer Seamus Murphy, Harvey recorded each track in various public spaces across the globe and invited live audiences to watch.

Speaking about the innovative premiere, Maestro’s CEO Ari Evans said: “We have been bullish on live stream film premieres for years and are delighted to see this groundbreaking new use case on our platform. It is not surprising to see such an innovative group of creatives exploring this new direction with us starting with this powerful documentary. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities for the film industry extending well beyond the pandemic as the age of streaming and digital experiences continues to flourish.”

Watch the trailer to A Dog Called Money above.

The premiere takes place 12/7 at 5 p.m. PST. Get tickets here.