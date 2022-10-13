Plains is the side project of Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson. Their new album, I Walked With You A Ways, is due out this Friday, October 14th. The album is said a tip of the cap to the country and folk music that the two grew up with, from Willie Nelson to The Judds to Loretta Lynn. And Lynn, who passed away earlier this month, is the visual inspiration for the new video for “Hurricane,” directed by former SNL cast member Aidy Bryant.

“I trusted that she [Bryant] had the answer for the perfect way to visually accompany this song and from the jump she just deeply understood our vision, at moments better than we could have even explained it ourselves,” Crutchfield said. The clip is uniquely shot with deliberate lighting choices that recall Southern belles of the past, with sparkles and sheet cake to boot.

“We had a talented, hardworking crew and paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s 70’s TV performances,” Bryant said in a statement. Adding that, “I’m also going to drive the bus for their tour, so see you on the road!” Plains are heading out on tour later this month, and we’ll just have to see if Aidy is being serious about that whole driver thing.

Watch the “Hurricane” video above.

I Walked With You A Ways is out 10/14 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.