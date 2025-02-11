Canadian post-punk favorites Preoccupations haven’t been away for too long, as their latest album, Arrangements, came out in late 2022. Regardless, they’re back: Today (February 11), the band announced their fifth album, Ill At Ease, and shared the single “Focus.”

The band’s Matt Flegel says of the new song, “Focus…or the lack thereof. Shame and regret: waking up with it, not being able to sleep because of it, and finally falling asleep and having nightmares about it. I put myself a thousand years in the future with these same feelings. While having so many better things to be worried about, as the world falls apart, still finding it impossible to look past meaningless misgivings.”

He also says of the album:

“The well of dark things to write about seemingly has not dried up, and lyrically, it’s where I still tend to draw from. Draining all my anxieties into a song is often the only way I can get through a day. Some songs exist in a world with barren plains of burnt earth, covered in a dust of shame, dread, death, where all the things I love are things that kill me. Some come from the perspective of another distant world, looking skyward into a science fiction ocean of space, solitude, slight hope. Sometimes I’m looking around at the world that we live in now with incredulity, hilariously dissatisfied with how it’s all turned out, and assuming that it can’t be long before it’s all over. Some songs are just a reflection of me looking down at my feet while I trudge along wondering what I’m doing with myself, and if the ground is going to fall out from underneath me at any given moment.”

Listen to “Focus” above. Below, find the Ill At Ease album art and tracklist, as well as Preoccupations’ upcoming tour dates.