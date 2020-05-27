In March, Primavera Sound made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone this year’s festival, and earlier this month, they realized they would have to push their 20th anniversary celebration back even further, all the way to 2021. Now, with the event set for June 2021, Primavera Sound has unveiled the poster for the festival, and it is led by Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Charli XCX, Pavement, The Strokes, and others.

Earlier this month, the festival announced, “Today, Primavera Sound announces the most difficult decision in its history: finally we will not be able to celebrate our 20th anniversary during 2020. In the face of the evolution of the Covid-19 health crisis, we find ourselves obliged to postpone the next edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona, for reasons of force majeure, until next year: from 2nd to 6th June 2021.”

Now they’ve shared the lineup for the postponed fest, and aside from the aforementioned artists, it also includes 100 Gecs, Bad Bunny, Brockhampton, Caroline Polachek, Chromatics, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Idles, Jamie xx, Jamila Woods, Jorja Smith, The National, Rapsody, DJ Shadow, Tyler The Creator, Yo La Tengo, Young Thug, and others.

Check out the new poster below.

Can't do without you. Tickets on sale from June 3rd #BestFestivalForever pic.twitter.com/kleq3dfxu7 — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 27, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.