1995’s Different Class was a significant turning point for Pulp, as it was the band’s first album to top the charts in their native UK. Now the group is celebrating 30 years of the project with a special anniversary reissue.

Aside from the album itself, the release also includes the band’s full 1995 performance at Glastonbury.

The band’s Jarvis Cocker shared a statement about the release and what makes this reissue special, saying:

“This 45rpm double album version of Different Class will make it sound a whole lot better. We were obsessed with the fact that this was our ‘Pop’ album (we had finally achieved some ‘popularity’ when ‘Common People’ was a hit) and, as everyone knows, all pop albums have 12 songs on them: 6 tracks per side. Only problem: this took the running time of the record to 53 minutes. We were told this would compromise the audio quality of the vinyl record – but we were more bothered about not compromising the quality of our Pop Dream. Now, 30 years later, we are finally ready for Different Class to be heard in all its glory. Different Class indeed. The Glastonbury performance in June 1995 will always be the most significant concert of Pulp’s career. Three weeks after “Common People” hit No. 2 in the national charts the band filled in for The Stone Roses at the last minute. We played ‘Sorted For E’s & Wizz,’ ‘Mis-Shapes’ & ‘Disco 2000’ – all receiving their live debut. This is first time the whole concert (including the long, drone-based intro) has been made available. Your chance to relive an historical moment.”

