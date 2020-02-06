Last year, Pup released Morbid Stuff, which Uproxx’s Steven Hyden argued was 2019’s “catchiest, darkest, and overall best punk album.” He’s not the only one who digs the group, and as a result, they spent a lot of the year touring. Now they have captured what a Pup show looks like in a new video for their album’s title track.

Instead of making a more traditional concert video, though, Pup sought the help of 19 of their fans. The footage comes from a pair of London shows at the Electric Ballroom, and before those gigs, Pup met up with the fans and gave them cheap handheld cameras with which to film the gigs. The resulting video isn’t the most technically impressive clip out there (and that’s the point), but the DIY aesthetic is a perfect match for Pup’s brand of punk.

Watch Pup’s “Morbid Stuff” video above, find the group’s upcoming tour dates below, and see where Morbid Stuff ranks on our list of the best indie albums of 2019.

02/20 — Peterborough, ON @ The Venue %

02/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall Babeville %

02/22 — Oshawa, ON @ The Music Hall Concert Theatre #

02/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

02/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

02/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

02/29 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall ^

03/01 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

03/02 — Oklahoma, OK @ Tower Theatre ^

03/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

03/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater ^

03/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

03/08 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple ^

03/09 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater ^

03/10 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

03/11 — Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall ^

03/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^

03/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/06 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

% with support from Drew Thomson Foundation and Casper Skulls

# with support from Luna Li and Casper Skulls

^ with support from Screaming Females and Drew Thomson Foundation