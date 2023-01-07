Back in 2021, Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood launched a side band project called The Smile. However, with that announcement came rumors that the original band was breaking up or being replaced by this new endeavor.

Radiohead’s drummer, Philip Selway, sat down for a recent interview with Spin to clear the air on all the fans’ biggest fears. (No, they are not breaking up — at least to his present knowledge.)

“As far as I know, we’re still a band,” Selway said. “If anybody knows any different, I’d be very interested.”

“For me, whatever we do, it all falls under that umbrella of the five of us,” he added. “Ultimately, it all feeds into it.”

The band’s last tour ended back in 2018. While they might be due for another album release soon, the members are currently stacked in terms of other career projects, from recording and releasing solo projects (in Selway’s and Ed O’Brien’s cases) to touring live with Nick Cave (Colin Greenwood).

Selway also touched on Radiohead’s recent Kid A Mnesia compilation that dropped in November 2021 to commemorate the anniversary. This year marks 20 years since their album Hail To The Thief — so we might see a return in that form.

“We’ve been very focused on the whole Kid A/Amnesiac thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue and the game scenario around that,” he said. “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. Hail to the Thief — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

One thing is for sure: Radiohead won’t be going away anytime soon.