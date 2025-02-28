Michael Shannon has been a big R.E.M. fan for a long time. The actor has been taking that to the next level lately, as he and veteran musician Jason Narducy are in the midst of an R.E.M. tribute tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the album Fables Of The Reconstruction.

R.E.M. members have actually popped up and performed alongside Shannon and Nerducy on the tour. Now, though, it has happened: The tour played host to a full R.E.M. reunion, with all four members — Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe — joining to perform “Pretty Persuasion.”

For context, R.E.M. don’t perform together much these days and reunions are rare: Per setlist.fm, R.E.M. have only played live a handful of times since their Accelerate tour wrapped up in 2008: Once in 2009, once in 2016, and once in 2024.

Check out the video above and find Shannon and Narducy’s remaining tour dates below.