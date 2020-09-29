Yesterday, Rex Orange County fans didn’t have much to look forward to in terms of official announcements. Oh, how things can change in a day.

Last night, Rex made his The Late Show debut with a simple remote performance of “Always,” which featured just him and a piano in a room. After that, he announced a pair of new project, both of which are arriving tomorrow at noon ET: A live EP and a documentary.

The EP, Live At Radio City Music Hall, features nine tracks, taken from a pair of performances Rex gave at the storied venue on February 7 and 8 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rex teased the documentary, Funny How Things Go From One Thing To Another, with a brief teaser. There’s no word yet on how long the doc will be, but it looks like it will follow Rex on his latest tour, as it features concert clips as well as behind-the-scenes footage from his travels.

FUNNY HOW THINGS GO FROM ONE THING TO ANOTHER – A DOCUMENTARY out tomorrow 12pm ET / 5pm BSThttps://t.co/D1BjNee0tL pic.twitter.com/LlgzmMXDol — rex orange county (@rexorangecounty) September 29, 2020

Watch Rex Orange County perform “Always” above, and check out the Live At Radio City Music Hall art and tracklist below.

1. “10/10”

2. “Never Enough”

3. “Pluto Projector”

4. “Untitled”

5. “New York State Of Mind”

6. “Corduroy Dreams”

7. “Sunflower”

8. “Best Friend”

9. “Always”

Live At Radio City Music Hall is out 9/30 via Sony. Pre-order it here.