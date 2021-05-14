After more than a year without live shows, Chicago has officially given major festivals the clearance to return in 2021. Earlier this week, the city’s major festival Lollapalooza was given the go-ahead to return at nearly full capacity and now, Riot Fest is announcing their 2021 return.

Taking place at Douglass Park in Chicago September 17–19 2021, Chicago’s punk rock-leaning festival announced that they’ve invited artists like Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and Run the Jewels to headline their event. Other booked acts include Pixies, Vic Mensa, Lupe Fiasco, Circle Jerks, Coheed & Cambria, K.Flay, Meg Myers, Beach Bunny, Faith No More, a reunited Mr. Bungle, DEVO, NOFX, Dinosaur Jr., Motion City Soundtrack, Sublime With Rome, Big Freedia, Pup, Andrew W.K., Gwar, Ratboys, F*cked Up, Best Coast, Kennyhoopla, Beach Goons, Eyedress, Ganser, Melkbelly, Joywave, and many more. The festival also noted that more artists are expected to be announced as the festival draws nearer.

While Riot Fest has just unveiled the majority of their 2021 lineup, they’re already teasing next year’s event. My Chemical Romance was slated to take the Riot Fest stage in 2020. But since the event was canceled, they’ve announced that My Chemical Romance will be instead returning for 2022.

Check out Riot Fest’s 2021 lineup above.

Three-day passes to Riot Fest 2021 are on sale now. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.