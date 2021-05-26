Shaky Knees festival is eying a massive return for their 2021 festival. Marking its seventh year, the festival has officially unveiled their 2021 lineup with Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels, The Strokes, and Phoebe Bridgers leading the bill.

Shaky Knees’ 2021 festival takes place in Atlanta, GA’s Central Park. While it usually kicks off in May, organizers have pushed the date back to the weekend of October 22 through 24. Along with headliners Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, and The Strokes, Shaky Knees has booked over 60 bands. The lineup includes Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood, The Hives, Arlo Parks, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Jay Electronia, White Reaper, Noga Erez, Cults, Peach Tree Rascals, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, Idles, Lunar Vacation, Cloud Nothings, Neal Francis, Liza Anne, Orville Peck, All Them Witches, Tennis, Black Midi, Bartees Strange, The Aubreys, and more.

In a statement about the festival’s return, founder Tim Sweetwood said: “We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone. We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

See Shaky Knees’ full lineup below.

Tickets for Shaky Knees festival are on sale 5/26 at 1 pm EST. Get them here.