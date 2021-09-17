In a few days, the multi-artist tribute compilation I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is set to drop via Verve Records. Originally conceived in 2017, the tribute album was executive produced by the late Hal Willner, who was a close friend of Lou Reed’s. In the meantime, we’ve already heard Courtney Barnett’s sardonic cover of “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” plus Matt Berninger’s rendition of “I’m Waiting For The Man” and Kurt Vile & The Violators’ cover of “Run Run Run.” Now, we have Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen joining forces to cover “Femme Fatale,” which you can hear above.

Offering a substantially slower take on the original, Etten creates a moody atmosphere with heavy piano chords and a wash of synths, orchestral strings and Olsen’s haunting harmonies.

Last month, Courtney Barnett talked about covering “I’ll Be Your Mirror” for this compilation, which also features selections from Michael Stipe, Andrew Bird, Lucius, St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore, Bobby Gillespie, King Princess, Fontaines D.C., and Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney. “I love them… [The Velvet Underground & Nico],” Barnett said. “When I listen to ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ and read the lyrics, I realize it’s a perfect song. I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song.”

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is out 9/24 via Verve Records. Pre-order it here.