Back in 2011, indie-folk duo She & Him released their holiday-themed album, A Very She & Him Christmas, which featured covers of such classics as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” and more. Now, the duo — Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward — has announced plans to release a deluxe edition of the album in November, in honor of its 10th anniversary. The limited-edition deluxe reissue, according to a press release, will “look to the 1980s for inspiration” with two new covers: Madonna‘s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

Rounding out the news is a handful of She & Him tour dates. The twosome will kick off their brief trek on December 2 in Santa Barbara, California, and wrap up 10 days later in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets go on sale on September 24.

Check out She & Him covering “Holiday” above and check out their tour dates below.

12/02 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

The deluxe reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas is out 11/12 via Merge. Pre-order it here.